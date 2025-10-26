1,443 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 8.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.7% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,021 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $234.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $264.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $204.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.75.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 169.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James Ci Lee sold 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.74, for a total value of $542,982.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,305.12. This trade represents a 73.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,976. This trade represents a 87.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,620 shares of company stock worth $14,464,056 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.65.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

