14,900 Shares in Sealed Air Corporation $SEE Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 519,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after acquiring an additional 156,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,545,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,555,000 after acquiring an additional 228,937 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Sealed Air and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. Sealed Air Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.61%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Sealed Air has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

