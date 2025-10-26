15,966 Shares in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Avantor by 89.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,127,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578,493 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Avantor by 53.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,034,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876,524 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Avantor by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,669,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,273 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Avantor by 483.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,823,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,255 shares during the period. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Avantor by 17.8% in the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,591,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,125 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $15.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average of $13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.98.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,224.52. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avantor from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Avantor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.96.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

