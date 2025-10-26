1,700 Shares in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. $TKO Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TKO Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,976,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,817 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in TKO Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,850,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,459,000 after purchasing an additional 611,233 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in TKO Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,962,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,961,000 after purchasing an additional 210,469 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TKO Group by 242.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,496,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TKO Group by 569.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,423,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE TKO opened at $186.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.09. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $114.01 and a one year high of $212.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25 and a beta of 0.76.

TKO Group Increases Dividend

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is 125.62%.

TKO Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, September 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TKO. Arete Research upgraded TKO Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TKO Group from $182.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TKO Group from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on TKO Group from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on TKO Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe bought 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $203.00 per share, with a total value of $150,220.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,961. The trade was a 16.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.82, for a total value of $1,883,048.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,509.86. This trade represents a 6.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

