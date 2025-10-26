1,829 Shares in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares $NVDU Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:NVDU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDU. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares by 103.3% during the second quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter worth about $246,000.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 4.4%

NVDU opened at $128.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.21. Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $32.63 and a twelve month high of $143.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.32 million, a PE ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 4.15.

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.4973 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%.

The Direxion Daily NVDA Bull 2X Shares (NVDU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA stock. NVDU was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by Direxion.

