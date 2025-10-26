21,715 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. $GIII Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group, LTD. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 21,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 431.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 49,159 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 31,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 494.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, LTD. has a 1 year low of $20.33 and a 1 year high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $613.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.67 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.84%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. G-III Apparel Group has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.430-1.630 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, LTD. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

