2,282 Shares in SEI Investments Company $SEIC Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 79,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Praxis Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,369,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEIC opened at $81.91 on Friday. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $93.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.09% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $578.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research raised shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

In other SEI Investments news, Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total value of $864,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,189.22. This trade represents a 38.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $856,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 75,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,408.06. The trade was a 11.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,254,950. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

