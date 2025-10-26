2,387 Shares in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share $VRNA Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNA shares. Truist Financial downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 58,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $766,535.04. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,607,472 shares in the company, valued at $34,262,182.08. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Edwards sold 10,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $142,017.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 157,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,014.88. This represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 540,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNA opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.71. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.99 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.62.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $103.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.41 million. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share Profile

(Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Featured Articles

