245,688 Shares in SunOpta, Inc. $STKL Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 245,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SunOpta by 11.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter worth about $81,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the second quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter worth about $123,000. 85.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunOpta Stock Performance

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $691.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.50 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $5.78. SunOpta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 12.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on STKL. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SunOpta in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

SunOpta Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

