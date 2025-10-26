2,700 Shares in iRhythm Technologies $IRTC Bought by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 9.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at $399,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $180.61 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $187.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.21. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 90.03%. The company had revenue of $186.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. iRhythm Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $109,129.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,427.84. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chad Patterson sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $444,922.52. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,222 shares in the company, valued at $7,597,047.92. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,069 shares of company stock valued at $7,627,986 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $160.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.85.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

