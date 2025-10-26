28,300 Shares in Lindblad Expeditions $LIND Bought by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 1st quarter worth $5,900,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 944,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 494,709 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,777,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,046 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353,817 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter worth $3,467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lindblad Expeditions

In other news, insider Trey Byus sold 16,585 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $246,784.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 128,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,460.48. The trade was a 11.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Bressler sold 21,137 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $317,266.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,224.66. This trade represents a 47.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 521,228 shares of company stock worth $7,292,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIND. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lindblad Expeditions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of LIND opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 2.58. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $15.06.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $167.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.97 million. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.