29,193 Shares in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. $PTEN Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,193 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

PTEN opened at $6.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.85. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.The company had revenue of $191.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -88.89%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

