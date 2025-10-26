32,500 Shares in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX Bought by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Garrett Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

NYSE:GTX opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.37. Garrett Motion Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $17.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.73.

Garrett Motion Increases Dividend

Garrett Motion ( NYSE:GTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Garrett Motion has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Garrett Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Garrett Motion’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 1,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $16,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 21,128,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,668,524. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Centerbridge Credit Partners M sold 9,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $110,430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,740,569 shares in the company, valued at $58,166,781.63. This represents a 65.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,685,545 shares of company stock valued at $145,663,491 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GTX shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Garrett Motion in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Garrett Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

