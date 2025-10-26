3,325 Shares in iShares Europe ETF $IEV Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financially Speaking Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sutton Place Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEV opened at $66.75 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.