36,528 Shares in Owens & Minor, Inc. $OMI Purchased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 122.0% during the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,624,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 19.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 447,917 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,729,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 133.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 703,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 401,472 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 720,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $3,708,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 12,282,955 shares in the company, valued at $63,257,218.25. This represents a 6.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,537,852 shares of company stock worth $8,099,544. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $425.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 26.59% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The firm had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised Owens & Minor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Baird R W raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

