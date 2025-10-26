3,712 Shares in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS Bought by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 42.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.44.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $202.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.80. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.01 and a 52-week high of $205.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.22. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $441.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, EVP John Donaghey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.73, for a total value of $160,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,961.17. This trade represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

