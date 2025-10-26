4,169 Shares in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF $URNM Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URNM. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 567,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after buying an additional 272,594 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 42.7% during the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 231,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after buying an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 127.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 48,746 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 77.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 46,940 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Stock Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $58.79 on Friday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

