4,409 Shares in ePlus inc. $PLUS Purchased by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,409 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ePlus by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 9.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of ePlus by 7.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ePlus by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27,271 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUS. Zacks Research raised shares of ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of PLUS opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $106.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. ePlus’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

