48,213 Shares in Hub Group, Inc. $HUBG Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Hub Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,919,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,330,000 after buying an additional 80,718 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,398,000 after purchasing an additional 592,443 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,755,000 after purchasing an additional 55,206 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 862,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,074,000 after purchasing an additional 77,571 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,380,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $905.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Hub Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-2.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

