5,400 Shares in GeneDx Holdings Corp. $WGS Bought by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 3,223.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in GeneDx in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in GeneDx by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

WGS opened at $128.87 on Friday. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.17 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,577.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.73.

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.40. GeneDx had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.00 million. GeneDx has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WGS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of GeneDx in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of GeneDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GeneDx from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of GeneDx from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of GeneDx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

In other news, Director Jason Ryan sold 38,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.30, for a total value of $4,846,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 103,284 shares in the company, valued at $13,148,053.20. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Casdin Capital, Llc sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $60,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,007,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,566,127.60. This trade represents a 14.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,371 shares of company stock worth $67,489,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

