5,800 Shares in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Acquired by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 target price on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.29. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 8.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Eastman Chemical has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

