753 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Marriott International by 9.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 62,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 15.6% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 219,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Marriott International by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 68,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 11.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marriott International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

MAR stock opened at $271.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.77. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.40 and a 12-month high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.21%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

