7,578 Shares in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. $ITRN Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth $262,000. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter worth $398,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ituran Location and Control by 130.7% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the first quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 43.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Up 2.0%

NASDAQ ITRN opened at $38.25 on Friday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $45.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $86.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.17 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 71.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ituran Location and Control in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Stories

