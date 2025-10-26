769 Shares in Insulet Corporation $PODD Acquired by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Insulet by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,429,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Insulet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $152,130,000 after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Insulet by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

PODD stock opened at $320.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.60 and its 200-day moving average is $304.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. Insulet Corporation has a twelve month low of $226.50 and a twelve month high of $353.50.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Insulet from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.11.

In other Insulet news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total transaction of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,925.44. The trade was a 16.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total value of $278,001.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

