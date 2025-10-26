7,900 Shares in Semtech Corporation $SMTC Bought by VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 33.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.4% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 16.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Semtech by 23.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth $33,000.

Semtech Stock Down 1.3%

SMTC stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. Semtech Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.46 and a beta of 2.01.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $33,120.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,840.96. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $70,717.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,578.52. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $323,463 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 target price on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Northland Securities increased their target price on Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Semtech from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Semtech from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

