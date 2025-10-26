8,064 Shares in MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 8,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTG. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 88.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on MGIC Investment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Insider Activity at MGIC Investment

In related news, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $844,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 189,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,331,638.15. This represents a 13.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $3,771,009.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 961,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,054,918.19. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 338,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,557. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.69. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 62.58%.The business had revenue of $304.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.