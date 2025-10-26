Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded to “Buy” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ADNT. Bank of America raised their target price on Adient from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Adient in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adient from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Adient from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $24.00.

Adient Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Adient stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Adient has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $26.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adient had a positive return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Adient by 23,600.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Adient by 544.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Adient by 991.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 157.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 13,957.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

