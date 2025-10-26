Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $46.63, but opened at $44.23. Alaska Air Group shares last traded at $44.60, with a volume of 1,778,226 shares.

The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.06%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna set a $58.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $68.00 price objective on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

In related news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 20,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,956.75. The trade was a 22.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $404,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,454.60. The trade was a 28.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,514 shares of company stock worth $1,031,306 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 249.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,638,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882,598 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13,557.0% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 625,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,963,000 after buying an additional 621,182 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,880.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,877,000 after buying an additional 603,097 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,009,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after buying an additional 443,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.40.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

