Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Trading Up 9.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) were up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Friday after Rothschild Redb upgraded the stock to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $105.77 and last traded at $106.71. Approximately 2,559,318 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 3,562,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.36.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALB. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,672,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,056,697,000 after purchasing an additional 77,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,954,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,782,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,870,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,870,000 after purchasing an additional 937,538 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,538,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,814,000 after purchasing an additional 343,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,072,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,272,000 after purchasing an additional 31,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Albemarle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

