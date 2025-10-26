Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $79.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $74.00. Alliant Energy traded as high as $69.75 and last traded at $69.40, with a volume of 340070 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.60.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $65.00 target price on Alliant Energy and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 117,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 40,052 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.5075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

