Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 17,800 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Hackett Group were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 80,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCKT opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $34.02. The company has a market cap of $520.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

The Hackett Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

