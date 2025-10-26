Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Tlwm now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J stock opened at $159.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.23 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 4.16%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 31.92%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Saturday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

