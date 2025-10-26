Allianz Asset Management GmbH Boosts Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S $ASND

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 144.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,281,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,602,474,000 after purchasing an additional 168,752 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,970,000 after buying an additional 328,278 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,877,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $292,692,000 after buying an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,198,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,795,000 after buying an additional 42,465 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 585,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

ASND opened at $202.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 0.41. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $118.03 and a 1-year high of $216.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $216.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.17 million. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $203.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

