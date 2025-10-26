Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 8,615 Shares of Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 153.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,215 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 541.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Crocs to a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

Crocs stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.43. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $139.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.72.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. Crocs had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 44.15%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, EVP Susan L. Healy bought 2,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,971.68. This trade represents a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle bought 3,261 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,329.73. The trade was a 26.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

