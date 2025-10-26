Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Merus N.V. $MRUS

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Merus were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 2,153.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 299.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 955.3% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRUS stock opened at $94.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. Merus N.V. has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($1.06). Merus had a negative return on equity of 50.28% and a negative net margin of 685.64%.The business had revenue of $8.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 million. On average, analysts forecast that Merus N.V. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Merus in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.12.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

