Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Associated Banc-Corp $ASB

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,036 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,539 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,859,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,354,000 after buying an additional 71,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the second quarter valued at $469,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.11.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $28.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $386.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.94 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.87%.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, EVP Patrick Edward Ahern sold 3,342 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $87,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,566.40. This trade represents a 7.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 2,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $52,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,533.64. The trade was a 13.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $494,360 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

