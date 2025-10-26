Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 93.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,568 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 574,315 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Corning Stock Up 1.9%

Corning stock opened at $87.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.22.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,804.98. This trade represents a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,671 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,899 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

