Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 19,000 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. $VIR

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 327,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,374,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,219 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,006,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 313,699 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 225,544 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 979.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 560,342 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 466,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 331,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 3.5%

Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $14.45.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 50.22% and a negative net margin of 2,895.94%.The company’s revenue was down 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 154,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $924,754.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 14,711,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,122,693.65. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,038,406 shares of company stock valued at $12,090,468. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

