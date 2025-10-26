Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Stock Holdings in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. $JELD

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 90.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,108 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,829,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 53,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,489,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,865,000 after buying an additional 264,510 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in JELD-WEN by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,659,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in JELD-WEN by 868.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 1,250,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in JELD-WEN by 131.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 675,320 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $3.75 to $5.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.03.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $4.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.70. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.77.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

