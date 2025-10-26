Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Position in Olin Corporation $OLN

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 84.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 465,328 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Olin alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 11.5% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 12,191,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $295,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $284,786,000 after buying an additional 245,604 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384,744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $154,766,000 after buying an additional 1,840,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 14.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,546,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,204,000 after buying an additional 569,483 shares during the period. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Olin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,020,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,451,000 after buying an additional 122,247 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLN. Mizuho set a $26.00 price objective on Olin in a report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Olin from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Fermium Researc raised shares of Olin to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In related news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 6,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $126,660.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 17,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,070.89. The trade was a 25.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Price Performance

Shares of OLN opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day moving average of $21.85. Olin Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $44.76.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Olin had a negative return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Corporation will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.67%.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.