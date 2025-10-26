Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 116,351 Shares of Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR $MOMO

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,011 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116,351 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Hello Group by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 91,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,603 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Hello Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Hello Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,751,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 557,777 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hello Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,638,000. Institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of Hello Group stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $821.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $9.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Zacks Research cut Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hello Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.00.

About Hello Group

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

