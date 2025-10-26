Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 1,274 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,903,000 after purchasing an additional 148,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,766,000 after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,117,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,012,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 424,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total value of $2,361,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,707,487.60. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $11,148,043. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $509.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $532.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $557.33. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $483.56 and a 1-year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $560.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.89.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

