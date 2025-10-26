Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 597,534 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,534 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Pinterest by 2.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 231,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

In related news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,759 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $131,414.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 157,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,773.92. This trade represents a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 312,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 640,236 shares of company stock worth $22,878,326. Corporate insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $33.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $33.42.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

