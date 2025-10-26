Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corporation $EFSC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $22,901,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 10.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,375,000 after buying an additional 225,369 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $4,771,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $4,226,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 911,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,006,000 after buying an additional 63,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael E. Finn purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.11 per share, with a total value of $81,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,330. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Financial Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.22 and a 1-year high of $63.13.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $176.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.82 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corporation will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EFSC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EFSC

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.