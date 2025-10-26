Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $254,000 Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties $UE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 718,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 37.2% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 39,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UE opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.26. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.99 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 90.48%.

Several brokerages have commented on UE. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

