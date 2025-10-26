Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Safehold Inc. $SAFE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Safehold by 117.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 28.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 21,147.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Safehold in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Safehold from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Safehold from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Safehold from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 price objective on Safehold and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $15.73 on Friday. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 36.02 and a current ratio of 36.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.85.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.20 million during the quarter. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 27.45%. On average, analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

