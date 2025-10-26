Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $330,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 231,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 53,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Invesco by 8.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 177.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 894,105 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 24.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.40. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Invesco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

In other news, Director Stephanie Butcher sold 103,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $2,282,607.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,392.60. This represents a 77.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

