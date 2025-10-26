Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Vital Energy, Inc. $VTLE

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Vital Energy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 1,520.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VTLE. Mizuho cut their target price on Vital Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vital Energy from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research downgraded Vital Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.33.

NYSE:VTLE opened at $15.68 on Friday. Vital Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $429.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 38.52%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

