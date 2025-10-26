Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 173.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,764,000 after acquiring an additional 365,304 shares in the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.1% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 97,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $186.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.64. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.80 and a 1 year high of $207.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average is $152.07.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $96.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.42 million. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 40.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim set a $224.00 price objective on Krystal Biotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Krystal Biotech from $182.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

