Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in Centerra Gold Inc. $CGAU

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGAU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.98. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.42 million. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

